Phone tapping allegation: KTR may serve legal notices to Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) today demanded that Congress leaders, including a minister, either apologize for phone tapping allegations or face legal consequences.

On his social media handle, he also wrote, “Also will be serving legal notices to news outlets who are dishing out this garbage without verifying the facts.”

KTR reacts to reports

He reacted to a news report published in a newspaper claiming that senior Congress leader K. Mahendra Reddy, accompanied by Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, filed a police complaint regarding phone tapping of his phone.

Another report claimed that Minister Konda Surekha alleged that KTR had threatened film actresses and engaged in phone tapping.

Both these Congress fellows (including the minister) will be served legal notices for defamation & slander



Either Apologise for this shameful, baseless & nonsensical allegations or face legal consequences



Also will be serving legal notices to news outlets who are dishing out… pic.twitter.com/IjHNQ7Yn2T — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 2, 2024

Phone tapping case

The case involves accusations of phone tapping of opposition leaders during the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government’s tenure, leading to the arrests of several key figures, including police officers.

The controversy has escalated into a political slugfest, with demands for thorough investigations from various political parties, including the Congress and BJP, who claim their phones were tapped during the BRS regime.