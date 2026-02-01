Phone Tapping case: After SIT questions KCR, KTR attacks Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) later in the evening on Sunday, February 1, concluded questioning Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and ex-Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar wrote on X after the SIT was done.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has concluded the questioning of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the illegal phone-tapping case,” stated Sajjanar. Prior to KCR, his nephew and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao, and son KT Rama Rao (KTR) were also questioned by the SIT as well.

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

On Sunday, after the SIT was done questioning KCR at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, KTR hit, who is also the BRS working president, hit out against the ruling Congress over the case, calling the questioning “perverted politics. He asserted that KCR was no legally required to appear in persons and despite it he chose to cooperate fully with the inquiry “out of respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Also Read Phone tapping case: SIT questions KCR for almost 5 hours in Hyderabad

KTR denies wrongdoing under previous BRS government

“He noted that courts had, in several precedents, allowed questioning at a person’s residence, but KCR voluntarily presented himself before the SIT and answered every query in detail. According to KTR, the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government’s tenure,” said KTR according to a press release.

On the same day, BRS leaders in different parts of he state also held protests against the Congress government as well.

Earlier in the day, senior SIT officers visited KCR’s residence and conducted the interrogation at a designated room. KCR was accompanied by nephew and former BRS MP Jogipally Santosh Kumar. Senior advocate Ramchander Rao was present to provide legal assistance.

KCR’s son and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was also present at the residence along with T Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, and others. The police tightened security arrangements and conducted aerial surveillance using drones in the area.