Phone-tapping case: Ex-AP intel chief’s statement recorded

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case has recoded the statement of former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao who was under the surveillance of his Telangana counterparts during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tenure

The SIT summoned Rao for questioning after gathering evidence regarding him. Rao was allegedly on the radar of Telangana’s then intelligence team.

According to a report by the Times of India, Rao’s surveillance in Telangana coincided with the time when he was under pressure from the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh and was placed under suspension briefly.

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This is first time the SIT summoned a senior officer from a neighbouring state in connection with the phone-tapping case. Rao was asked whether he felt his movements were being monitored during the incident.

Rao was the intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh between July 2015 and March 2019 and it was during the 2019 Assembly elections that he was transferred.

SIT, which is probing the alleged phone-tapping case since early 2024, is reportedly nearing completion of its probe and it is learnt that it was gearing up to file the second chargesheet.

In the past, BRS leaders, including its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao and senior MLA T Harish Rao were questioned.