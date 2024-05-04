Phone-tapping case: Ex-SIB chief Prabhakar Rao named primary accused

Hyderabad: In a significant turn of events, the phone-tapping case has taken a new direction, with former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao replacing Praneeth Rao as accused number one.

Additionally, Sravan Rao, owner of a private news channel, has been designated as accused number six, bringing the total accused count to six individuals.

Following an extensive investigation, Hyderabad police uncovered compelling evidence implicating Prabhakar Rao in the alleged phone-tapping scandal, leading to his elevation as the primary accused. Reports suggest that efforts are underway to secure a red corner notice against the former SIB chief to facilitate his prompt arrest.

The probe into the matter revealed that Sravan Rao, through his residence in Jubilee Hills, played a pivotal role by procuring a sophisticated phone-tapping device from Israel. This equipment allegedly aided Praneeth Rao, a former DSP in the bureau, in monitoring the communications of political adversaries of the BRS party and prominent businessmen.

Praneeth Rao, along with Thirupathanna, Bhujanga Rao, and Radha Kishan Rao, who were initially arrested in connection with the phone-tapping activities during the BRS regime, remain in judicial custody.

Interrogations conducted with the accused uncovered Prabhakar Rao’s purported central role in orchestrating the unlawful surveillance operations. Allegedly, he had close ties with a senior BRS official believed to have sanctioned the phone-tapping endeavours.