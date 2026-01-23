Phone Tapping case: KTR to be questioned by SIT, police deployed at BRS office

Earlier, BRS leader Harish Rao was on Tuesday, January 12, questioned for eight hours by the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) .

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 11:19 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 12:12 pm IST
BRS Working President KTR appears before SIT in phone tapping case
BRS Working President KTR appears before SIT in phone tapping case

Heavy police deployment has been made at the Telangana Bhavan, office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Jubilee Hills police station since morning as BRS Sircilla MLA and party working president KT Rama Rao will appear before the police in connection with investigation into phone tapping case.

The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police investigating the phone tapping case issued notice to KT Rama Rao to appear before it on Friday, January 23, at 11 am.

KT Rama Rao started in a convoy of vehicles from his residence to Telangana Bhavan. After meeting party leaders, he is likely to leave for the Jubilee Hills police station. The police made tight security arrangements at Telangana Bhavan to prevent trouble.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Adequate arrangements are made at the Jubilee Hills police station by the police to prevent any law and order issues. Senior officials are monitoring the developments. The BRS MLA was questioned earlier Tuesday in connection with the phone tapping case as well.

Earlier, BRS leader Harish Rao was on Tuesday, January 12, questioned for eight hours by the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case, in which the former minister is an accused. The case against him was dismissed by the Telangana High Court, and this was upheld by the SC after the state government filed a plea against the High Court order.

A day after Harish Rao was quizzed for 8 hours in the phone-tapping case, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar requested the public not to believe, propagate or circulate any false information about the Siddipet MLA being examined despite an order from the Supreme Court (SC) quashing a case against him.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 11:19 am IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 12:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button