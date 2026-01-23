Phone Tapping case: KTR to be questioned by SIT, police deployed at BRS office

Heavy police deployment has been made at the Telangana Bhavan, office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Jubilee Hills police station since morning as BRS Sircilla MLA and party working president KT Rama Rao will appear before the police in connection with investigation into phone tapping case.

The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police investigating the phone tapping case issued notice to KT Rama Rao to appear before it on Friday, January 23, at 11 am.

KT Rama Rao started in a convoy of vehicles from his residence to Telangana Bhavan. After meeting party leaders, he is likely to leave for the Jubilee Hills police station. The police made tight security arrangements at Telangana Bhavan to prevent trouble.

Adequate arrangements are made at the Jubilee Hills police station by the police to prevent any law and order issues. Senior officials are monitoring the developments. The BRS MLA was questioned earlier Tuesday in connection with the phone tapping case as well.

Earlier, BRS leader Harish Rao was on Tuesday, January 12, questioned for eight hours by the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case, in which the former minister is an accused. The case against him was dismissed by the Telangana High Court, and this was upheld by the SC after the state government filed a plea against the High Court order.

A day after Harish Rao was quizzed for 8 hours in the phone-tapping case, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar requested the public not to believe, propagate or circulate any false information about the Siddipet MLA being examined despite an order from the Supreme Court (SC) quashing a case against him.