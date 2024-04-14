Phone tapping case: Ready to undergo lie detector test, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) dismissed allegations linking him to the phone-tapping case and expressed readiness to undergo a lie detector test.

Speaking to a television channel, he criticized the Congress government for not addressing the issue properly and accused them of leaking misleading information to implicate BRS leaders and associates.

Rama Rao defended the surveillance of criminal and radical elements by law enforcement, stating that it is a common practice in any administration. However, he emphasized that if police officials misuse this power, they must be held accountable and face consequences for their actions.

He further alleged that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is involved in wiretapping the phones of his ministerial counterparts, specifically Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Uttam Kumar Reddy.

To clear up the situation, He proposed that both Revanth Reddy and Union minister G Kishan Reddy undergo a lie detector test.

“Revanth Reddy would be checked on whether he was responsible for wiretapping the phones of his colleagues, while Kishan Reddy would be tested on whether the central government has been eavesdropping on its political opponents’ phone calls,” he remarked.

The former IT Minister presented a video of a statement made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, where he acknowledged the necessity of phone tapping for national security reasons, but emphasized the importance of exercising caution when engaging in such practices.