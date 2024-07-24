Phone tapping case: Telangana HC gives state, centre 3 weeks to file counter

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given the state and central governments three weeks to file their counters in the PIL the court took up suo motu after coming across serious allegations of state authorities illegally tapping the phones of various people.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan informed the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar that the Home Department Principal Secretary would file a counter explaining the procedure for intercepting phones after obtaining permission from statutory authorities.

Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sarma sought three weeks for the central government to file its counter. The bench posted the case on August 20.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy has already filed his counter in the case. The state counsel said the Home Secretary would file a counter conveying the procedure and the state government’s stand on the issue.

The High Court had earlier directed print and electronic media outlets to refrain from publishing the names and mobile phone numbers of judges allegedly involved in the phone-tapping case.