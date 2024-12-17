Phone tapping: Telangana HC extends bail for suspended addl SP Bhujanga Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, December 16, extended the interim bail of suspended Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao on medical grounds.

Justice K Sujana issued this order while addressing a lunch motion filed by Rao, who was contesting a prior ruling from the Nampally court that had denied his request for an extension and ordered him to surrender.

Rao, who is the third accused in an ongoing phone-tapping investigation by the Hyderabad police, had previously sought an extension of his interim bail due to serious health issues.

The Nampally court had dismissed his petition, prompting him to appeal to the High Court.

HC bars police from arresting Harish Rao

The Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 5, directed police not to arrest him in the phone tapping case till further orders.

The High Court passed interim orders on a petition filed by the BRS leader, seeking orders to quash the case booked against him.

The court made it clear that the police may continue its investigation and asked Harish Rao to cooperate in the probe.

The High Court issued a notice to Chakradhar Goud, on whose complaint the police had registered the case, and adjourned the hearing.

The BRS MLA from Siddipet filed a petition on Wednesday, December 4, the day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad.

On a complaint by Goud, a real estate businessman and Congress leader from Siddipet, the police booked a case against Harish Rao and retired police officer Radhakishan Rao.

The complainant, who is also the founder of Farmers First Foundation, alleged harassment, threats, and unlawful phone surveillance.

The former minister alleged that he was being implicated in false cases as the Chief Minister was unable to bear the fact that he was pulling him up for injustice at every step, exposing him, and questioning him on behalf of the people.

