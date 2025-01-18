Photo: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Hi-Tech Group, a global leader in precision engineering and advanced automotive solutions, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The event, set to take place from January 18-21, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi, will provide a platform for The Hi-Tech Group to showcase its latest technological innovations. With its stand located at H2-L6, the exhibit promises to highlight the company’s comprehensive capabilities as a one-stop solution provider for the automotive sector.

New Delhi: Visitors at the BYD pavilion during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2025_000103A)

New Delhi: JBM Group Chairman SK Arya and Vice Chairman Nishant Arya during the launch of an electric bus at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2025_000105A)

New Delhi: BYD, Vice President of of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, Rajeev Chauhan during the launch of the BYD Sealion 7 car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2025_000102B)

New Delhi: The BYD Sealion 7 after its launch during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2025_000106B)

New Delhi: Visitors at the BMW pavilion during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI01_18_2025_000107A)