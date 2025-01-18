Photo: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Hi-Tech Group, a global leader in precision engineering and advanced automotive solutions, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The event, set to take place from January 18-21, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi, will provide a platform for The Hi-Tech Group to showcase its latest technological innovations. With its stand located at H2-L6, the exhibit promises to highlight the company’s comprehensive capabilities as a one-stop solution provider for the automotive sector.