Photo: India wins ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mumbai: Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final here on Sunday.

Dubai: Indian cricket team celebrates win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/ Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000626B)

Dubai: Indian cricket team celebrate holding the trophy after their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/ Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000633B)

Dubai: Indian cricket team celebrates their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/ Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000628B)

Dubai: Indian cricket team celebrates their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000631B)

Dubai: India’s KL Rahul completes a run during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match against New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000597B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** Dubai: Fireworks explode above Dubai International Stadium after India’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_09_2025_000601B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** Dubai: Fireworks explode above Dubai International Stadium after India’s win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_09_2025_000600B)

Dubai: India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000585B)

Dubai: India’s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000586B)

Dubai: India’s KL Rahul completes a run during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match against New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000597B)

Dubai: Indian players celebrate their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000587B)