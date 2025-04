Pacer Avesh Khan grabbed three crucial wickets as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by two runs in a thrilling IPL clash here on Saturday.

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a half-century, while teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a huge impact for the hosts.

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni struck half centuries and shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership as Lucknow Super Giants put up 180 for 5.

