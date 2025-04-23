Photo: MI defeat SRH by 7 wickets in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' co-owner Akash Ambani and players being greeted after the team won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai Indians' co-owner Akash Ambani and players being greeted after the team won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma scored his second successive half-century and shared a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out) as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team’s misery in 15.4 overs.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks attempts to take a run during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000591B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000607B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000605B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Vignesh Puthur bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000629B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000628B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000647B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000670B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000672B)
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000647B
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ co-owner Akash Ambani and players being greeted after the team won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_23_2025_000665B)

