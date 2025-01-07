Photo of Chahat Pandey with her alleged boyfriend goes viral

Mumbai: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is no stranger to controversies. This time, contestant Chahat Pandey has taken the spotlight after being confronted by Salman Khan about a hidden five-year-long relationship during the last weekend ka vaar episode. The revelation has caused a stir among fans and housemates alike, leading to unexpected developments outside the house as well.

The controversy intensified when Chahat’s mother, Bhavna Pandey, issued a bold statement challenging the claims made on the show. In a video that has since gone viral, Bhavna, who recently visited the show during Family Week, openly addressed the situation. She declared, “Bigg Boss ki team agar aise kisi ladke ko dhund laye jo Gujarati hai aur Chahat ki ussey dosti hai, to usko 21 lakh rupaye ka inaam ham cash denge.”

Chahat Pandey’s viral photo with rumoured BF

Amid this uproar, a photo of Chahat with popular Gujarati actor Manas Shah has been making rounds on social media, adding further fuel to the speculation. The picture was first shared by self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan (KRK) on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

KRK captioned the post, “Since #ChahatPandey’s mother challenges @ColorsTV @BiggBoss to find out Chahat’s boyfriend, I am helping them.”

The viral photo shows Chahat and Manas in what appears to be a cozy moment, sparking rumors that Manas might be the secret boyfriend in question.

Who is Chahat Pandey’s boyfriend, Manas Shah?

Manas Shah is a popular Gujarati actor, known for his roles in shows like Ye Hai Chahatein, Hamari Devrani, and Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, has also appeared in several Gujarati films. He has over 1.1 million Instagram followers. Manas has remained silent on the matter, leaving fans to speculate further.

Adding to the drama, another video of Chahat flaunting an engagement ring with fellow contestant Kashish Kapoor has surfaced online. The video has left fans even more confused about her love life, with some questioning whether it’s all part of a planned strategy to garner attention on the show.