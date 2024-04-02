Photo of Samarth Jurel in hospital bed with oxygen mask goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel, has found himself at the center of a storm after a prank he played on April Fools’ Day went wrong.

Samarth Jurel’s Prank Gone Wrong

Samarth Jurel, who is famous for being funny on the show, chose to pull an April Fools’ joke — but it totally backfired.

On Monday morning, Samarth posted a photo on his Instagram showing himself lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on his face, causing concern among his followers about his health. However, he later shared a video of himself happily driving around in his car, indicating that he was actually fine. He reassured everyone with a caption saying, “I’m good guys (thumbs up emojis).” In another video, he thanked his fans for their concern.

However, since Samarth’s posts coincided with April Fool’s Day, many people became upset, accusing him of trying to gain attention by pretending to be ill.

Some even compared his prank to a controversial stunt pulled by Poonam Pandey, who faked her own death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This led to widespread criticism from both celebrities and regular social media users, who condemned such actions for trivializing serious issues and hurting the sentiments of those who have actually experienced loss due to illness.

It’s clear that Samarth Jurel’s prank didn’t quite land as he hoped.