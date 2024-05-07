Photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his kids and parents is unmissable

Mumbai: A recent viral photo featuring the entire Khan family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, along with Shah Rukh’s late parents — Lateef Fatima Khan and Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, has captured the hearts of fans on social media.

Shared by a fan club on Instagram, the photoshopped image portrays a complete family portrait. While the image is a creation of fans’ imagination, it has moved SRK enthusiasts who have long awaited a glimpse of the entire Khan clan in one frame.

The photo sparked an outpouring of love and admiration in the comments section, with fans expressing their joy at seeing the family together, even thought that is digitally fan-made. Many social media users couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between Aryan and his late grandfather, expressing their sentiments in the comments.

‘SRK’s Abbajan was more handsome than him,’ remarked one fan, while another exclaimed, ‘4 SRKs in one frame!’ Others praised the beauty of the picture, describing it as a ‘beautifully crafted’ portrayal of the Khan family.

Shah Rukh Khan’s father passed away in 1981 due to cancer, followed by his mother’s demise in 1991 from complications of diabetes. Following their deaths, Shah Rukh took on the responsibility of caring for his older sister, Shahnaz Lalarukh, who continues to reside with him and his family at their Mumbai mansion, Mannat.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s upcoming project ‘King’ and ‘Pathaan 2’. He is expected to start the shooting by June or July.