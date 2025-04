Vatican City: World leaders and Catholic faithful bade farewell to Pope Francis in a funeral Saturday that highlighted his concern for the “most peripheral of the peripheries” and reflected his wishes as pastor.

Though presidents and princes attended the Mass in St Peter’s Square, prisoners and migrants will welcome him at the basilica across town where he will be buried.

Former President Joe Biden, center, and his wife Jill arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(AP04_26_2025_000114B)

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy, front row second from left, and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, are seen amongst other dignitaries during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000148B)

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy, front row second from left, and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska are seem amongst other dignitaries during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000150B)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000152B)

A view of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000178B)

Dean of the College of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re prays in front of the coffin during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000149B)

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter’s Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2025_000115B)