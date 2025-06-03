Photo: RCB breaks jinx, clinches first IPL title with thrilling win

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya celebrates with captain Rajat Patidar after taking the catch of Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_03_2025_000664B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya takes the catch of Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_03_2025_000674B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli reacts after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_03_2025_000679B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_03_2025_000653B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings’ Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_03_2025_000656B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Romario Shepherd during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_03_2025_000662B)
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya celebrates with captain Rajat Patidar after taking the catch of Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI06_03_2025_000661B)

