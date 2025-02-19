Photo: Siraj in Makkah, Zanai Bhosle’s comment grabs attention

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is currently in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for spiritual journey. The pacer successfully completed his Umrah and shared a heartfelt post on social media. Dressed in Ihram, Siraj posed with the breathtaking view of the Kaaba in the background and simply captioned the picture, “Alhamdulillah.”

Siraj embarked on this divine trip on Monday, accompanied by his close friends. He was spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad before flying out for his pilgrimage.

His post has now gone viral, amassing over 1.8 million likes and thousands of comments. While fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings, it was Zanai Bhosle’s reaction that grabbed all the attention. The young singer dropped three red heart emojis under Siraj’s Umrah post.

Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle’s friendship

For the unversed, Siraj and Zanai are the newest BFFs in town. While rumors once linked them together, the duo has clarified their bond, calling each other brother and sister. Recently, Siraj and Zanai were seen jamming together in a vanity van, singing Kehndi Hai from Zanai’s debut music album. Sharing the video on Instagram, Zanai penned a heartfelt note for Siraj, calling him an inspiration.

On the cricket front, Siraj is all set for IPL 2025. The speedster will be seen in action for Gujarat Titans (GT) after being picked up for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore at the mega auction. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him don the GT jersey and make an impact in the upcoming season.