Photo: The inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20 at the US Capitol Rotunda with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath. The ceremony typically held on the Capitol’s West Lawn was moved indoors due to frigid weather forecasts.
After the oath, President Donald Trump is set to deliver an inaugural address outlining his vision for the next four years. He has promised swift executive actions on immigration, energy, and tariffs, expected to be signed immediately after taking office. In 2017, Trump’s first inaugural speech was marked by a dark tone, calling it a time of “American carnage.”