Photo: The inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 47th President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20 at the US Capitol Rotunda with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath. The ceremony typically held on the Capitol’s West Lawn was moved indoors due to frigid weather forecasts.

After the oath, President Donald Trump is set to deliver an inaugural address outlining his vision for the next four years. He has promised swift executive actions on immigration, energy, and tariffs, expected to be signed immediately after taking office. In 2017, Trump’s first inaugural speech was marked by a dark tone, calling it a time of “American carnage.”

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** In this image posted by @realDonaldTrump via X on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. (@realDonaldTrump via PTI Photo) (PTI01_20_2025_000422A)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** In this image posted by @realDonaldTrump via X on Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. (@realDonaldTrump via PTI Photo) (PTI01_20_2025_000417A)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** In this image posted by @realDonaldTrump via X on Jan. 20, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. (@realDonaldTrump via PTI Photo) (PTI01_20_2025_000419B)

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with former President Joe Biden, center, after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000415A)

President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000416B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY** In this image posted by @realDonaldTrump via X on Jan. 20, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and others during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. (@realDonaldTrump via PTI Photo) (PTI01_20_2025_000418A)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000412A)

Former President Bill Clinton, from right, former Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and former President Joe Biden listen and President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000402A)

Donald Trump speaks with JD Vance, left, before taking their oaths of office during the Inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000403B)

President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000404A)

President reacts and Tiffany Trump smiles during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000396A)

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000390A)

President Donald Trump gestures to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after being sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000389A)

A billboard congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Jerusalem on Inauguration Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000394B)

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000391B