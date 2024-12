The Centre’s decision to bring a bill on simultaneous elections is aimed at diverting attention from important issues like unemployment and inflation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien said on Saturday, calling the proposed step a “weapon of mass distraction”.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000154B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000152B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000148B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: MP Pappu Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000144B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000154B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000178B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000156B)

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju and Ashwini Vaishnaw react amid Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_14_2024_000160B)