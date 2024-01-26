Photos: 75th Republic Day in Delhi

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage escorted by the President's Bodyguard on their way to the Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage arrives at the Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage arrive at the Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after the 75th Republic Day function, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd as he leaves after the 75th Republic Day function, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage leave after the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Camel mounted contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) marches past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Women personnel in a marching contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Haryana tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh tableau at the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)