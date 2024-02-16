Photos: 77th Raising Day of Delhi Police

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Women personnel of Delhi Police ride cycles during the 77th Raising Day parade of the force, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: A marching contingent of Delhi Police’s women personnel during the 77th Raising Day parade of the force, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora speaks during the 77th Raising Day parade of the force, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inspects the 77th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button