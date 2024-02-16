Photos: 77th Raising Day of Delhi Police

New Delhi: A marching contingent of Delhi Police's women personnel during the 77th Raising Day parade of the force, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora speaks during the 77th Raising Day parade of the force, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inspects the 77th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)