Photos: AAP leaders protest in Delhi

She demand delivery of the first installment of Rs 2500 to women's accounts on March 8.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 4th March 2025 2:47 pm IST
AAP leaders protest
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @AtishiAAP via X on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, LoP in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and other AAP leaders protest demanding delivery of the first installment of ?2500 to women's accounts on March 8, the International Day for Women, in New Delhi. (@AtishiAAP on X via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: LoP in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and other AAP leaders protest demanding delivery of the first installment of Rs 2500 to women’s accounts on March 8.

March 8 is the International Day for Women.

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi and other AAP leaders protest demanding delivery of the first installment of ?2500 to women’s accounts on March 8, the International Day for Women, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)

