Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) organized a ‘National Integration Day’ rally after the Friday prayer. It began at Masjid-e-Abu Bakr and culminated at Tegal Kunta, in the Old City of Hyderabad.

(Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)

(Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq/Siasat.com)