Photos: Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

He ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th December 2024 3:15 pm IST
Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
India's Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball as he celebrates with teammates after taking 5 wickets on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File Photo)

Chennai: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Ashwin revealed his decision at the end of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane, which ended in a draw due to rain.

He ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

Also Read
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
In this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 file photo, Indias R Ashwin during a test match against New Zealand, in Mumbai. India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday stunned the cricketing world by bidding adieu to his international career in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia here despite having a “bit of punch left” in him. (PTI Photo)
Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 file photo, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during a test cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chennai. India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday stunned the cricketing world by bidding adieu to his international career in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia here despite having a “bit of punch left” in him. (PTI Photo)
Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket
In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 file image, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with teammate Virat Kohli after he took a 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ashwin on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, announced his retirement from international cricket. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th December 2024 3:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button