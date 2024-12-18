Photos: Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Chennai: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Ashwin revealed his decision at the end of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane, which ended in a draw due to rain.

He ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

In this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 file photo, Indias R Ashwin during a test match against New Zealand, in Mumbai. India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday stunned the cricketing world by bidding adieu to his international career in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia here despite having a “bit of punch left” in him. (PTI Photo)

In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 file photo, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during a test cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chennai. India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday stunned the cricketing world by bidding adieu to his international career in the middle of the ongoing Test series against Australia here despite having a “bit of punch left” in him. (PTI Photo)