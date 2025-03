Sambhal: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Thursday carried out measurements and assessments ahead of the planned whitewashing and renovation work of the Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said.

An Archaeological Survey of India team visits the Shahi Masjid in Sambhal, Thursday, March 13, 2025. Allahabad High Court directed ASI on Wednesday to whitewash ‘flaking’ portion of the Masjid’s outer facade. (PTI Photo)

Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

The move comes a day after the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI to undertake and complete whitewashing of the Jama Masjid within one week.