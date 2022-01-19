Photos: Australian Open tennis championships

Published: 19th January 2022
Melbourne: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand return to Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. AP/PTI
Melbourne: Bernarda Pera of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Jessica Pegula during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. AP/PTI
Melbourne: Harmony Tan of France is taken from the court in a wheelchair during her second round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.AP/PTI

