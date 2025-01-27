Photos: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari border

Thousands of spectators gathered to witness the iconic event.

Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari border
India's national flag and Pakistan's national flag being lowered during the Beating Retreat ceremony on the 76th Republic Day, at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Attari: India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations concluded with the spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers personnel during the Beating Retreat ceremony on the 76th Republic Day, at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Attari: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers personnel on the 76th Republic Day, at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Attari: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the 76th Republic Day, at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

