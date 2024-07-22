Photos: Beautification work for World Heritage Committee meeting

New Delhi: Artists make a wall mural as part of beautification work for the 46th Session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee that will take place from July 21 to 31, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A two-wheeler passes by a wall mural made as part of beautification work for the 46th session of UNESCOs World Heritage Committee, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the session on Sunday, a key event of the UNESCO that India is hosting for the first time from July 21-31. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Artists make a wall mural as part of beautification work for the 46th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee that will take place from July 21 to 31, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: A delivery boy passes by wall mural made as part of beautification work for the 46th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee that will take place from July 21 to 31, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

