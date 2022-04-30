Photos: Big names who have failed so far in IPL 2022

Indian Premier League has always been known as a battlefield that brings the best out of players. However, in every season, there are a few stars and new signees who become a subject of immense anticipation and hype that they are not able to meet.

Here are some players having an underwhelming IPL 2022:

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has failed to live up to his ‘Hitman’ billing this season. In his 8 innings, he has scored 153 runs at an average of 19.13. With no centuries and half-centuries, 41 remains his best individual score.

Rohit Sharma [Image source: IPL official website]

Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has failed to live up to his Rs 15 crore price tag this season. In his eight innings, Kishan has scored 199 runs at an average of 28.43. Only two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with 81* being his best individual performance.

Ishan Kishan [Image source: IPL official website]

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The ‘Orange Cap’ winner of the last season with 635 runs has failed to perform as per expectations in this season. In 8 innings, he has scored 138 runs at an average of 17.25. Only one fifty has come out of his willow, with 73 being his best individual score.

Ruturaj Gaikwad [Image source: IPL official website]

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer has had an underwhelming IPL 2022 so far. In his 7 games, he has only managed 7 wickets at an average of 33.00 and an economy of 8.55. His best bowling figures this season are 2/23.

Trent Boult [Image source: IPL official website]

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has not lived up to his expectations as MI’s key bowler and death-over specialist in this edition of IPL. In his 8 innings, he has only taken 5 wickets at an average 45.80 and an economy of 7.54. His best bowling figures in this league are 3/17.

Jasprit Bumrah [Image source: IPL official website]

Virat Kohli

The star RCB batter has had an underwhelming IPL season, failing to meet mighty expectations set by him over the years. In his 9 innings so far, Kohli has scored mere 128 runs, at an average of 16.00. Not a single century/half-century has come out of his bat, with his best score being 48.

Virat Kohli [Image source: IPL official website]

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had an underwhelming IPL not only as a newly-appointed captain but also with bat and ball. Jadeja has only scalped 5 wickets in the season with 3/39 as his best bowling figures. With the bat, he has only managed 112 runs at an average of 22.40, with his best individual score being 26*.

Ravindra Jadeja [Image source: IPL official website]

Pat Cummins

The Australian pacer has had a below-par IPL with the ball, managing only four wickets at an average of 47.50 in four matches and a huge economy of 12.00. With the bat, he has managed one half-century, 56*(15) vs MI.