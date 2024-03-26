Photos: BJP protest in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2024 3:23 pm IST
New Delhi: Water cannon being used on BJP workers protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation after he was recently arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

