Photos: Congress election campaign in UP

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th February 2022 6:05 pm IST
Mathura: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a road show in support of party candidate Pradeep Mathur, ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Mathura, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2022_000177B)
