Photos: Congress election campaign in UP

Mathura: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a road show in support of party candidate Pradeep Mathur, ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Mathura, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mathura: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a road show in support of party candidate Pradeep Mathur, ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Mathura, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mathura: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a road show in support of party candidate Pradeep Mathur, ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Mathura, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)