Photos: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for three-day visit

Kannur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Saturday morning on a three-day visit to the state, party sources said.
Priyanka, the Wayanad MP, landed at Kannur airport around 10 am and was greeted by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran.
She will travel to Wayanad by road from there, the sources said.
The Congress MP will be holding meetings with the local party leadership in the high-range district of Wayanad during the day and there will be no public meetings, the sources added.