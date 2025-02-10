Photos: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for three-day visit

Congress MP will be holding meetings with the local party leadership in the high-range district of Wayanad.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 10th February 2025 2:51 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala
In this image released by AICC on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a booth-level meeting with UDF leaders and workers at KT Convention Centre, Wandoor, in Malappuram district, Kerala. (AICC via PTI Photo)

Kannur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Saturday morning on a three-day visit to the state, party sources said.

Priyanka, the Wayanad MP, landed at Kannur airport around 10 am and was greeted by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran.

She will travel to Wayanad by road from there, the sources said.

The Congress MP will be holding meetings with the local party leadership in the high-range district of Wayanad during the day and there will be no public meetings, the sources added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala
In this image released by AICC on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a booth-level meeting with UDF leaders and workers at KT Convention Centre, Wandoor, in Malappuram district, Kerala. (AICC via PTI Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala
In this image released by @INCIndia via X on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a booth-level meeting with UDF leaders and workers at KT Convention Centre, Wandoor, in Malappuram district, Kerala. (@INCIndia on X via PTI Photo)

