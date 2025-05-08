Photos: CSK beat KKR by two wickets

Earlier, KKR scored 179 for 6 after opting to bat.

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK
Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni and Anshul Kamboj after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets to send the defending champions virtually out of the IPL play-offs contention here on Wednesday.

CSK chased down the target of 180 with two balls to spare with Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 52 off just 25 balls while Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 45 and 17 not out respectively.

For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (3/48) was the most successful bowler while Harshit Rana (2/43) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/18) took two wickets apiece.

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK
Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni and Anshul Kamboj being congratulated by Kolkata Knight Riders players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK
Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ Dewald Brevis during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets.

