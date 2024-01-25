Photos: Delhi Govt. Republic Day function

Published: 25th January 2024
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes salute during the Republic Day function of the Government of NCT of Delhi at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with students releases balloons during the Republic Day function of the Government of NCT of Delhi at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Students perform during the Republic Day function of the Government of NCT of Delhi at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes salute during the Republic Day function of the Government of NCT of Delhi at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Women police personnel march past during the Republic Day function of the Government of NCT of Delhi at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

