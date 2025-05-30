Photos: Development in J-K won’t stop, says Shah in Poonch

Poonch/Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not stop or slow down despite recent provocations, and warned that those attempting to harm India will face a “strong and decisive” response.

Delivering a message of reassurance and resolve from the border district of Poonch, Shah said the pause in development caused by recent disturbances is only momentary, and the Union Territory’s progress will soon regain its momentum.

In this image via MHA on May 29, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K LG Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu. (MHA via PTI Photo)

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by J&K LG Manoj Sinha, in Jammu, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The home minister lauded the bravery and readiness of the armed forces and the civil administration, acknowledging the sacrifice of a senior official during the recent India–Pakistan military conflict. He also praised the administration’s swift response in evacuating civilians to safer places during the shelling.