Photos: Devotees gather across country to celebrate Kartik Purnima

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 8th November 2022 11:48 am IST
Patna: Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a ‘holy dip’ on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Haridwar: Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a ‘holy dip’ on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Passengers hang from the doors of an overcrowded train while travelling on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Haridwar: Devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga to take a ‘holy dip’ on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’, at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

