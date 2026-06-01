Photos: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married in London

London: Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner got married in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Lipa is known for tracks such as “New Rules”, “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating”, among others. Turner has been in projects such as “Masters of the Air”, “The Capture” and “Rosebush Pruning”. He is also known for featuring as Theseus Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise.

DUA LIPA IS OFFICIALLY MARRIED, OH MY GOD 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hcfe15llm7 — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 31, 2026

According to the entertainment news magazine People, the couple was surrounded by close ones at their wedding.

Lipa opted for a suit dress by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry, as reported by Vogue. She complemented the attire with matching gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Turner wore a navy suit and tie.

Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36, started dating in 2024. The singer confirmed their engagement to Turner in an interview in 2025.