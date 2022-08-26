Photos: Dubai ruler playing with his grandchildren in England

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a sneak peek into another heart-warming moment between his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president and ruler of Dubai, and his grandchildren.

Shiekh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to post two photographs of his twins Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Shaikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, with their grandfather.

The photos garnered over 325,956 likes on Instagram as of August 25. He has over 14.6 million followers on his Instagram account.

In the first picture, Dubai’s ruler is seen helping little Sheikha hold her balance as she tries to stand. In the second photograph, he is seen playing with his grandson Rashid, in a garden in the British county, of Yorkshire.

Sheikh Hamdan, caption the photos with a poem Sheikh Mohammed penned about twins Rashid and Shaikha in Arabic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikha. Photo: @Faz3/Instagram

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Rashid. Photo: @Faz3/Instagram

Another picture shows the royal twins walking through what appears to be a garden together.

Sheikha and Rashid. Photo: @Faz3/Instagram

These photos are the latest in a series of photos shared by the Crown Prince during his recent trip to the UK.