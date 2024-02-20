Photos: Farmers at Shambhu border

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 2:31 pm IST
Patiala: Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, in Patiala district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Tractors of farmers parked at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, amid rain, in Patiala district, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: A farmer rests on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Security personnel stand guard during farmers’ protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Tractors and trolleys of protesting farmers parked on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

