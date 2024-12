Jaipur: A LPG tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least eight people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames.

Of the about 35 people injured, nearly half are “very critical”, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said.

Firefighters douse the fire at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur (PTI Photo)

Firefighters at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)