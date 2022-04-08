Photos: First Friday of Ramzan 2022

Hyderabad: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Laeeq) New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) Moradabad: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in Moradabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) Patna: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, in Patna, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Leisure Valley ground in Gurugram, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Muslim Devotees offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramzan, at a shrine in Srinagar, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) New Delhi: Young devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Decoration at Jama Masjid during the holy month of Ramzan, in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan)