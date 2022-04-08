Photos: First Friday of Ramzan 2022

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th April 2022 5:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Devotees perform 'wudu' before offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Laeeq)
New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Moradabad: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in Moradabad, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Patna: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, in Patna, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Leisure Valley ground in Gurugram, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Muslim Devotees offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramzan, at a shrine in Srinagar, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
New Delhi: Young devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Decoration at Jama Masjid during the holy month of Ramzan, in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

