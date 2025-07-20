Photos: Funeral prayer held for Saudi ‘Sleeping Prince’

Riyadh: The funeral prayer for Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” who passed away on Saturday, July 19, was held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, after the Asr prayer.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh, led the prayer, joined by several royal family members, senior officials, and citizens, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The late prince’s father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, his two brothers, and his uncle Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, the prominent Saudi businessman and investor, were also present at the funeral prayer.

Here’s a look at the funeral prayer

Royals and officials perform funeral prayer for Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled in Riyadh on Sunday, July 20.

Royals and officials attend funeral prayer for the “Sleeping Prince” in Riyadh.