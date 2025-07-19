Saudi ‘Sleeping Prince’ passes away after 20 years in coma

Riyadh: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, famously known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” passed away on Saturday, July 19, after spending nearly two decades in a coma following a traumatic brain surgery. He was 36.

In a post on X, his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, confirmed the news of his son’s passing.

He wrote,

“O reassured soul, Return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], And enter among My [righteous] servants, And enter My Paradise.” “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

According to the family, the funeral prayer will be held on Sunday, July 20:

For men : At Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Asr prayer

: At Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Asr prayer For women: At King Faisal Specialist Hospital after Dhuhr prayer

Condolences will be received for three days — Sunday, Monday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 22:

Men : At Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Palace in the Al-Fakhriyah district

: At Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Palace in the Al-Fakhriyah district Women: At Al-Fakhriyah Palace, formerly the residence of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz

{يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ، ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً، فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي، وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي}



بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره وببالغ الحزن والأسى ننعى إبننا الغالي

الأمير الوليد بن خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رحمه الله

الذي انتقل… pic.twitter.com/QQBbMWGOOG — خالد بن طلال بن عبد العزيز ( أبو الوليد ) (@allah_cure_dede) July 19, 2025

This is a developing story.