Photos: Gill, Rahul resist England bowlers to take India to 174/2 on Day 4

Gill and Rahul added 174 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Day 4
Manchester: India's batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill walk off the field at the end of the fourth day's play during the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Manchester: Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul made resolute fifties as India gallantly fought England bowlers to reach 174 for two at stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Gill (78 batting) and Rahul (87 batting) added 174 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai.

Sudharsan in the first over of the second innings itself to pacer Chris Woakes.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Day 4
Manchester: England’s Joe Root bowls during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Day 4
Manchester: India’s batter KL Rahul reacts after he got hit by the ball during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Day 4
Manchester: India’s batter Shubman Gill plays a shot during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The visitors now trail England by 137 runs..

India started their second innings 311 runs behind England after the hosts made an imposing 669 all out in their first dig.

England extended their grip on the match through skipper Ben Stokes who made his 14th Test hundred, a 198-ball 141.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most successful bowler with a four-wicket haul.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 358 all out & 174/2 in 63 overs (Gill batting 78, KL Rahul batting 87; Woakes 2/48) vs England: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

