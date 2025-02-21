Photos: Gill, Shami shine as India beat Bangladesh by six wickets

Dubai: Riding on Mohammed Shami’s 5/53 and Shubman Gill’s excellent hundred, India registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy here on Thursday.

Pacer Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul to help his team bowl out Bangladesh for 228. In reply, India completed the chase with 21 balls to spare.

Gill made an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, and skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to a characteristic 36-ball 41 while completing 11,000 runs in ODIs. This was Gill’s eighth ton in the format.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy’s (100) maiden international century, and his a sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs with Jaker Ali (68), lifted Bangladesh after they slipped to a hopeless 35/5.

