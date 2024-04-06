Photos: Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Friday night, April 6, teemed with worshippers from around the world on the 27th night of Ramzan, considered by many to be Laylat Al-Qadr, a blessed night on the Islamic calendar.

The spiritual atmosphere was marked by security, safety, tranquillity, reverence, and stability, with integrated services in place.

From early morning, worshippers and Umrah performers from inside and outside the Kingdom filled the mosques. The Saudi government ensured comfort and ease during the rituals, providing every resource necessary.

Here’s a look