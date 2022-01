Photos: Granddaughter of Zahid Ali Khan got married to Najmul Hasan’s son

Hyderabad: Granddaughter of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily got married to Khaja Raees ul Hasan (MTech) son of Najmul Hasan Sahab. The bride is the daughter of Taqiuddin Shaji.

The marriage was held at King Palace Function Hall on December 7. Many dignitaries including home minister Mahmood Ali, ex-minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-MP Madhu Yaski, ex-minister Geeta Reddy, ex-MP Hanumanth Rao, Jalal Uddin Akbar chief conservator Hyderabad, ex-commissioner of police Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad commissioner, and minister Srinivas Yadav attended the function.

Ziauddin Shafi, Fakhruddin Faheem, and News Editor of Siasat Amer Ali Khan have received the dignitaries.

Taqiuddin Shaji can be contacted on his cellphone number +91 98490 40043

Groom with Geeta Reddy, Zafar Javed and others

Groom with Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Amer Ali Khan and others

Groom with Mohammed Ali Shabbir and others