Photos: Haj 2023 begins

The pilgrims began to flock on Monday, the eighth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH, to Mina, to spend the day of Tarwiyah.

Published: 26th June 2023 11:05 pm IST
Riyadh: More than two million pilgrims from around the world amassed in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage, which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.

The pilgrims began to flock on Monday, the eighth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH, to Mina, to spend the day of Tarwiyah, before heading on Tuesday, to stand at the top of Arafat, which represents the greatest pillar of the pilgrimage, which is followed by Eid Al Adha.

The Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes believers along the path traveled by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago. Pilgrims spend five days performing a set of rituals aimed at bringing them closer to Allah.

