Makkah: Pilgrims from around the world gathered at Mount Arafat from early Thursday morning, June 5, to offer prayers and supplications on the most significant day of the Haj amid soaring temperatures.

Clad in ihram garments, their hearts filled with faith and reverence, they fervently prayed to Allah for forgiveness and mercy.

Also Read Haj 2025: 53 expats caught entering Makkah illegally

Photos show thousands of Muslims taking part in the ritual, which is considered the culmination of the pilgrimage to Makkah.

Here’s a look:

A sign marks the beginning of Arafat, guiding pilgrims during the Haj journey.

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat as the sun sets during Haj. Safety personnel watch over pilgrims on Mount Arafat during Haj. Pilgrims walk under umbrellas to Arafat, shielding from intense heat. Pilgrim prays with beads on Mount Arafat during Haj. Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to pray and seek forgiveness during the pinnacle of Haj.